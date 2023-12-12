The Ravens are expected to place Duvernay (back) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Duvernay exited Sunday's 37-31 overtime win over the Rams with the back issue. According to Rapoport, the two-time Pro Bowl return man won't require a procedure to address the injury and should be back for the playoffs, but he'll miss the final four games of the regular season while on IR. Tylan Wallace should continue to handle return duties for Baltimore in Duvernay's stead, while the team signed quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad to fill the open spot on the 53-man roster.