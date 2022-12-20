The Ravens placed Duvernay (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The nature of the injury Duvernay suffered during Tuesday's practice still isn't fully known, but the Ravens evidently determined the issue was significant enough to sideline the receiver for the remaining three games of the regular season as well as the first round of the postseason, should Baltimore secure a spot. In response to Duvernay's injury, the Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins off waivers from the Packers on Tuesday, adding a healthy body to a depleted receiver room. Tight end Mark Andrews remains the Ravens' clear top option in the passing game, but the absence of Duvernay should at least open up more playing time and perhaps an extra target or two for the likes of Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson, Watkins and James Proche.