Duvernay failed to secure his only target in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers.

Duvernay was a complete nonfactor Sunday, as the veteran wideout was failed to recored a single reception for the first time this season. With Lamar Jackson (knee) sidelined, the Ravens offense attempted just 17 passes in the contest. Tyler Huntley completed eight of his 12 pass attempts for 88 yards before suffering a concussion. In relief, undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown completed just three of his five passes for 16 yards. With Jackson sidelined, it is hard to trust any of Baltimore's pass catchers going forward. Regardless of who starts at quarterback in Week 15 on the road against Cleveland, Duvernay projects as a risky play for fantasy purposes. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old will look to have a bounce back performance against the Browns in a divisional showdown.