Duvernay (back) was placed on IR on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Duvernay exited Sunday's game against the Rams with what was reportedly back spasms. According to Rapoport, the All-Pro return man will not require any procedure to correct his ailment and should be back for the playoffs, which would likely mean he'll only need to spend the minimum of four weeks on injured reserve. Tylan Wallace should continue to handle return duties for Baltimore, while the team signed Malik Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad in a corresponding move.