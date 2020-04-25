Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Lands with Ravens
The Ravens selected Duvernay in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 92nd overall.
Baltimore sorely needed to add reinforcements at receiver, but several of the big names came off the board early in Day 2. Duvernay was arguably the best remaining receiver, however. A former track athlete, the Texas product caught 106 of 130 targets for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He clocked in with a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and showed some explosiveness with a 123-inch broad jump. Duvernay primarily worked out of the slot at Texas at 5-foot-10, and that's where he profiles at the next level. He adds another speedy option for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore opposite Marquise Brown.
