Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expects Duvernay (foot) to be with the team for 2023, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.

There's been talk of Duvernay becoming a cap casualty after a second Pro Bowl nod activated a contract escalator that pushes his salary to a non-guaranteed $4.3 million for the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. It's a reasonable number, and arguably even a bargain, given that he's been a top-notch return man on both punts and kickoffs while also manning the slot on offense. There is some question about his health this offseason after Duvernay suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot during a Dec. 20 practice, though he should have enough time to recover before training camp even if he misses minicamp and OTAs. He finished 2022 with career highs in every major receiving stat, including YPR and YPT, yet still averaged only 3.5 targets per game and thus offered little in the way of fantasy value outside of return-yardage leagues.