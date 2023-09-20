Duvernay (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
The injury appears to be a new one for Duvernay, who saw three targets and handled three carries in Week 2. He'll have two more chances to log a full practice before Baltimore's last injury report of the week Friday.
