Duvernay (knee) was a limited participant in Baltimore's practice Wednesday.
Duvernay is now dealing with a knee injury, putting his status for Sunday's game versus the Chargers into doubt. Keaton Mitchell should handle return duties in Duvernay's place if he ends up being unable to play.
