Duvernay (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
It's a good sign that Duvernay was able to practice Thursday, but without knowing how limited he was it's difficult to know whether his Thursday practice indicates anything with certainty. He needs to clear the NFL's concussion protocol, and until he does practice developments can only be read into so much. If Duvernay is unable to play against New England on Sunday then it might require Demarcus Robinson to step in as the second receiver behind Rashod Bateman.
