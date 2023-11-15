Duvernay (hamstring) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
Duvernay wasn't on the injury report Monday, making him a mid-week addition prior to Thursday night's game against the Bengals. The veteran wideout and return man has played just 20 percent of the offensive snaps this season, catching four passes for 18 yards on nine targets.
