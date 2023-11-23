Duvernay (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.
Duvernay landed on the Ravens' injury report due to a knee issue after a limited workload at Wednesday's practice. It now looks like he has moved past the issue and should be set for his usual role as a depth receiving option and special teams contributor in Week 12. That is, assuming he avoids any setbacks.
