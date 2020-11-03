Duvernay caught one of three targets for 39 yards against the Steelers.
The rookie was responsible for Baltimore's longest play from scrimmage -- a 39-yarder to help put the Ravens in scoring position. Duvernay may start becoming a bigger part of this offense, too. Miles Boykin continues to see his snap share decline while Duvernay played 37 snaps -- good for a 45 percent snap share -- that represented a career-high. Duvernay and the Ravens face the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.
