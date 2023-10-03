Duvernay caught both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's win over the Browns.

The fourth-year wideout played a season-high 33 snaps with Odell Beckham (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) sidelined. The uptick in playing time didn't result in a production boost, though as Duvernay was targeted on just two of those snaps and his receptions totaled just eight yards. He continues to be a quality returner and special teamer, but his role in the offense is seemingly non-existent even when other receivers are out with injury. Baltimore travels to Pittsburgh in Week 5.