Durvernay wasn't targeted during Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jaguars.
The 23-year-old played only four offensive snaps as his role continues to diminish in Baltimore's offense. Duvernay played 75-plus percent of the offensive snaps Weeks 12 and 13, but he's barely been on the field the past two weeks.
More News
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Role drops off Monday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Draws just one target in Week 13•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Second-leading receiver in loss•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Snags just one pass Sunday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Starting to make impact•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Barely involved in win over Colts•