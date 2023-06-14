Duvernay (foot) participated in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Duvernay, who is bouncing back from surgery to address a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot, continues to progress and will now look to carve out a role in a Ravens wideout corps that also includes fellow returnee Rashod Bateman (foot), along with newcomers Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor. In that context, Duvernay doesn't have a clear path to steady targets in 2023, but assuming no setbacks, the 2020 third-rounder should be able to make his mark in the team's return game.