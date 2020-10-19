Duvernay caught all three of his targets for 31 yards Sunday against the Eagles.

The rookie continues to make the most of his opportunities, having caught 10 of his 12 targets for 90 yards through six games. His snap count ticked up Sunday as well, seeing 26 snaps for 36 percent of the Ravens' total offensive plays. Sunday marked the highest snap count of Duvernay's young career by eight plays. The Ravens are on a bye in Week 7 and it would not be surprising to see them try to get the rookie more involved when they return to action.