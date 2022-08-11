Duvernay is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Titans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Duvernay missed some time in the middle of training camp due to a thigh bruise, the result of a collision with safety Chuck Clark. The third-year wide receiver returned to the practice field this past Saturday, but the Ravens won't take any chances with their likely No. 2 option at the position this season. With all of Duvernay, Rashod Bateman and James Proche (undisclosed) not in uniform ahead of Thursday's kickoff, Tylan Wallace, Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor, among others, will be the wideouts available to Baltimore.