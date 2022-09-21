Duvernay (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Duvernay now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, but if he's unable to clear concussion protocols before then, Demarcus Robinson and Tylan Wallace would be candidates for added Week 3 snaps alongside Rashod Bateman.
More News
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Exits game with concussion•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Finds end zone twice in Week 1 win•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Resumes practicing•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Rested in preseason finale•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Not in line to play Thursday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Returns to camp•