Duvernay (thigh) was added to the injury report after a limited practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Duvernay has been a consistent source of big plays for the Ravens recently, as he doesn't get thrown to often but tends to gain chunks when targeted. Given his previous absence from the injury report, he may have picked up this injury during Friday's practice.