Duvernay caught one of two targets for four yards against the Football Team.

The rookie's fantasy output was minimal, but it's worth noting that he played a season-high 16 snaps. Meanwhile, Miles Boykin played a season-low 54 percent of the snaps -- 31 total -- and drew four targets. Duvernay isn't positioned to overtake Boykin just yet, but Boykin's struggles in drawing targets relative to his high snap count may open the door for the rookie to show what he can do. Still, Duvernay would only be a speculative add in deep redraft leagues at this stage until he carves out a higher snap share in the offense. Baltimore hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.