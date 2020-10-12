Duvernay caught both of his targets for 17 yards and added a 42-yard rush Sunday against the Bengals.

The rookie showed his explosiveness on an end-around that went 42 yards but that was his lone splash play of the day. Baltimore's passing game couldn't get in gear otherwise with just 19 completions for 180 yards, so Duvernay's lack of output in that facet of the game wasn't necessarily his fault. His speed will keep him as part of the game plan, but Duvernay is still struggling to carve out significant snap counts as he played just 29 percent of them Sunday. He will face the Eagles in Week 6.