Duvernay is expected to serve as the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver for the rest of the season after head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Rashod Bateman (foot) won't play again in 2022, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) will most likely continue operating as the No. 1 target for quarterback Lamar Jackson while Bateman is out of the lineup, but Duvernay becomes the clear top option in the Ravens' weak wide-receiver room for the back half of the season. While Bateman was sidelined Weeks 5 and 6, Duvernay put together a 6-68-0 receiving line on 12 targets to go with three carries for 24 yards, production that doesn't immediately vault Duvernay into must-start status. That said, the absence of Bateman can still be viewed as a positive development for Duvernay, given that the seven and five targets he drew in Weeks 5 and 6 are his highest counts of the season. The Ravens have Demarcus Robinson, James Proche, Tylan Wallace and DeSean Jackson available as their other options at receiver, but none of the quartet have been consistently involved in the passing attack this season as Duvernay.