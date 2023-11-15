Watch Now:

Duvernay (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals.

Baltimore's No. 5 WR and return specialist was added to the injury report Tuesday (as a limited participant) and then listed as a non-participant Wednesday. If Duvernay is inactive come Thursday night, options in the return game would include Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill, Zay Flowers and Tylan Wallace.

