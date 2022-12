Duvernay secured all six targets for 34 yards, returned three kickoffs for 62 yards and one punt for three yards in the Ravens' 10-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Duvernay finished second on the day in receptions and third in both receiving yards and targets, but outside of his long reception of 13 yards, he posted just 21 on his other five catches. Duvernay's catch total was also a season high, giving him some momentum heading into a Week 14 road matchup versus the Steelers.