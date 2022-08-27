Duvernay isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Commanders, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The same applies to Rashod Bateman, James Proche (undisclosed) and Tylan Wallace. Bateman and Duvernay are projected to work as the Ravens' starting wideouts in the team's Week 1 contest against the Jets.
