Duvernay (foot) has progressed enough in his recovery from surgery to address a broken fifth metatarsal that he's resumed running, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Duvernay expressed positivity about his current physical condition, so it looks like he remains on track to recover before training camp. The wideout suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot during practice late last December. A Pro Bowl return man and capable slot receiver, Duvernay can look forward to some stability on offense once he's healthy, with Lamar Jackson having been re-signed. Of course, the additions of Odell Beckham and rookie first-rounder Zay Flowers stand to cap his possible opportunities.