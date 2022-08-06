Duvernay (thigh) returned to practice Saturday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
A collision with safety Chuck Clark had Duvernay on the mend for a week, but he luckily avoided a serious injury and finally made it back on the field after the team chose to be cautious with its No. 2 wide receiver. Fellow wideout Rashod Bateman is also dealing with an undisclosed injury, so Duvernay's return is a sigh of relief for the Ravens, who are already thin at the position after the departures of Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins in the offseason.
