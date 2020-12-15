Duvernay was not targeted on nine offensive snaps Monday against the Browns.

The rookie was hardly involved Monday after seeing his snap shares tick up dramatically in recent weeks. Duvernay had played at least 41 snaps in each of his last two games before Monday's outing. The dropoff coincides with Willie Snead's return from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Duvernay could be looking at a minimal role in the offense down the stretch now that Snead is healthy.