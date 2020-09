Duvernay caught two of three targets for seven yards and totaled 119 yards and a touchdown on two kickoff returns in Monday's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Duvernay had more kickoff return yards than Lamar Jackson had passing yards, and the rookie speedster's 93-yard kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter was Baltimore's only first-half touchdown. While Duvernay's involvement on offense is limited, he's carving out value in leagues that reward return yardage.