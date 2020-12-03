Duvernay secured all three targets for 20 yards and returned two kickoffs for 44 yards in the Ravens' 19-14 loss to the Steelers on Wednesday.

The rookie third-round pick put together his second three-catch tally of the last three games, which was good enough to place him second in both receptions and yardage on the Ravens in Wednesday's defeat. Duvernay has yet to top three grabs or 45 receiving yards in any contest, but he's seen double-digit snaps from scrimmage in eight consecutive contests while also continuing to hold down primary kick-return duties. Duvernay will hope to reconnect with Lamar Jackson (reserve/COVID-19) for a favorable matchup against the Cowboys in a Week 13 Tuesday night battle.