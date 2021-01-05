Duvernay had 20 catches for 201 yards on 26 targets and added four rushes for 70 yards as a rookie. He also ran one kick back for a touchdown.

The rookie out of Texas was impressive on a per-target basis but consistent playing time was hard to come by. Duvernay finally cracked the receiver rotation after the Week 7 bye, averaging a 52 percent snap share over his next six games. He caught nine of 12 targets for 111 yards in that stretch but his snaps and production fell off a cliff down the stretch with one catch for no gain over his final four games. Looking long-term, this was not a disappointing season for Duvernay and there is plenty of room for development in Year 2. Duvernay will have a better chance at surpassing Miles Boykin for the No.2 role out wide with a year of NFL experience under his belt. There's also the distinct possibility that neither Dez Bryant nor Willie Snead will be back next season, so there should be a path for Duvernay to find his way onto the fantasy radar.