Duvernay secured all four targets for 31 yards, rushed twice for 33 yards and a touchdown, returned three kickoffs for 72 yards and ran back three punts for 27 yards in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Duvernay's extremely stat line underscores his importance to the victory. The speedster's 15-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter was critical in giving the Ravens some breathing room after the Buccaneers had closed to within 17-13, and it was his first trip to the end zone since Week 3. Duvernay's upside as a receiver is decidedly capped by his team's run-heavy approach, but if he continues to get more opportunities on the ground, it could certainly serve to supplement his overall fantasy production nicely. Duvernay's first opportunity to build on his best all-around performance of the season comes in a Week 9 road matchup against the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7.