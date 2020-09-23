Duvernay caught his lone target for a 19-yard gain during Sunday's 33-16 win against the Texans.

On an afternoon in which the Ravens attempted only 24 passes and ran the ball 37 times, target distribution leveled off behind the top two options Marquise Brown (six) and Miles Boykin (five), as Baltimore's other seven pass-catchers all garnered between one and three targets from Lamar Jackson. The fact that Duvernay is in the mix is encouraging, as he was one of four Ravens wide receivers to get thrown to in the contest, though he only played nine percent of the offensive snaps. Barring an injury on the depth chart in front of him, Duvernay so far appears to be more of a dynasty league addition than a viable fantasy asset for 2020.