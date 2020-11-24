Duvernay was targeted twice and caught a five-yard pass in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Titans.

Duvernay started off Week 11 with an impressive 37-yard kick return, and he added a short reception on the second drive of the game. He received his second target of the game late in the third quarter on a deep pass from Lamar Jackson. Duvernay failed to track it, though, and Amani Hooker ended up intercepting the pass. While the rookie third-round pick has shown flashes this year, his fantasy value remains low with no touchdowns and no games with more than 45 receiving yards.