Duvernay caught all three of his targets for 45 yards Sunday against the Patriots.

The rookie is quietly coming along and getting more involved in the offense. Duvernay played his highest snap share of the season Sunday (55 percent) and has played 99 snaps in three games since the bye compared to Miles Boykin's 75. The rookie is mostly being used on the left side of the formation, mixing between outside and slot duties. Duvernay faces a shaky Tennessee secondary on Sunday.