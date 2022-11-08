Duvernay recorded one reception on one target for five yards in Monday's 27-13 win over the Saints.

Duvernay seemed to have a clear role heading into the game with both Mark Andrews (shoulder) and Rashod Bateman (foot) sidelined. However, he managed his lone catch on Baltimore's second possession of the game and didn't factor in as a receiver from there. Despite a lack of healthy skill-position players in Baltimore, Duvernay has failed to top 50 receiving yards in four consecutive games.