Duvernay (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
A late addition to the Ravens' Week 12 injury report, Duvernay had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday after the hamstring issue rendered him a limited participant at Friday's practice session. Ultimately, the injury wasn't enough of a concern to prevent Duvernay from suiting up Sunday, and the 25-year-old wideout isn't expected to face any limitations while serving in his usual starting role. Even with the Ravens having been without No. 1 wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) for their last two games and top tight end Mark Andrews for one of them, Duvernay has drawn just two targets between those contests.
