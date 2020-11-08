Duvernay (thigh) is listed as active Sunday against the Colts.

Duvernay's out there if you need him, but so far the 2020 third-rounder hasn't had steady volume in the Baltimore passing offense, a context that has yielded the 5-foot-11, 200-pouner an 11/129/0 stat line through seven games. In the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Steelers, Duvernay's lone catch (on three targets) went for a 39-yard gain.

More News