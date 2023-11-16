Duvernay (hamstring) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Bengals.
Duvernay approached the contest listed as questionable, but he'll be available to provide the Ravens with wideout depth as well as maintain his role as a returner. In 10 games to date, Duvernay has caught four of his nine targets for 18 yards and rushed three times for 15 yards.
More News
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Limited with hamstring injury•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Goes untargeted in win•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Minimal usage on high snap count•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Back to full strength•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Limited at practice Wednesday•