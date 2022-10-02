Duvernay brought in four of five targets for 51 yards and returned two kickoffs for 40 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Duvernay's yardage total made him the somewhat surprising leader in that category for the Ravens on an afternoon during which the air attack didn't find much success against the tough Bills defense. However, the third-year speedster has found a way to make an impact in each game thus far, displaying more consistency than in his first two seasons on his way to 12-172-3 line over his first four games. Duvernay's next opportunity continue building on his solid start comes in a key Week 5 AFC North home clash versus the Bengals next Sunday night.