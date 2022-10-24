Duvernay secured two of three targets for 42 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 win over the Browns.

Duvernay tied Rashod Bateman for the team lead in receiving yards, but it was a modest figure overall on a day when Lamar Jackson threw for only 120 yards. Duvernay has recorded over 40 receiving yards in all but two games this season, but his overall upside remains capped thanks to Baltimore's usual run-first mentality. Duvernay's next opportunity to build up his numbers come in a Week 8 Thursday night battle against the Buccaneers.