Duvernay caught his lone target for no gain and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants. He also returned to punts for 36 yards and two kicks for 39 yards.

Duvernay took over as the primary punt returner and immediately showed promise, recording returns of 23 and 13 yards. However, the rookie third-rounder continues to stay out of the offensive game plan, as he's recorded just six receptions for 27 yards over the last six contests.