Duvernay caught his lone target for no gain and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants. He also returned to punts for 36 yards and two kicks for 39 yards.
Duvernay took over as the primary punt returner and immediately showed promise, recording returns of 23 and 13 yards. However, the rookie third-rounder continues to stay out of the offensive game plan, as he's recorded just six receptions for 27 yards over the last six contests.
More News
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Minimally involved Sunday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Role drops off Monday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Draws just one target in Week 13•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Second-leading receiver in loss•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Snags just one pass Sunday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Starting to make impact•