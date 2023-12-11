Duvernay could miss a week or more after suffering a back injury Sunday against the Rams, according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Duvernay was dealing with back spasms during the game, which kept the fourth-year pro sidelined. Any time missed moving forward will affect the Ravens' special teams unit and to a lesser extent their depth at wide receiver. Tylan Wallace, who had the game-winning punt return for a touchdown in overtime, will likely continue to take over return duties in Duvernay's absence.