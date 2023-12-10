Duvernay (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.comreports.
Duvernay stayed in the locker room after halftime and will not return due to back spasms. Justice Hill was on the field with the kick-return team in Duvernay's stead.
