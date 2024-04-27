The Ravens selected Leary in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 218th overall.

Leary showed the ability to produce in both the ACC and SEC as the quarterback for NC State and Kentucky, respectively. His redshirt junior season with the Wolfpack was the best of his career, as he tossed 35 touchdowns and threw for 3,433 yards. Leary has good arm strength and should stick on a roster as a backup -- perhaps to Lamar Jackson -- though he had a concerning dip in accuracy in his final collegiate campaign (56.3 completion percentage).