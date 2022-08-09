Williams (undisclosed) didn't participate in Tuesday's training camp session, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
It's been a rough start to the week for Baltimore receivers, as Williams has now logged two straight DNPs, while neither Slade Bolden (undisclosed), James Proche (undisclosed) nor Bailey Gaither (undisclosed) partook in Tuesday's practice. With both Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) and Devin Duvernay (thigh) also coming off their own injuries, the Ravens are dangerously thin at receiver at the moment. There's a chance Williams' status could be in question for their preseason opener Thursday against Tennessee.