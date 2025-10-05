Walker (oblique) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

After logging a 'DNP' on Wednesday, Walker was limited Thursday and then turned in a full practice Friday, before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. With his active status confirmed, Walker will be among QB Cooper Rush's Week 5 receiving options, but with fellow WRs Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace also on hand, Walker (who has a 3/60/2 receiving line through four games, with both scores occurring in Week 2) is a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option.