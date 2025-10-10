default-cbs-image
Walker (oblique) isn't practicing Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Walker played through this oblique injury in the Week 5 loss to the Texans, but he continues to be bothered by the injury, and Friday's absence doesn't bode well for his availability Sunday against the Rams. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Walker has a chance to suit up Sunday.

