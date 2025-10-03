Ravens' Devontez Walker: Draws questionable tag for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Walker popped up on Wednesday's practice report as a DNP due to an oblique injury. Even with the questionable tag, he was able to end the week on a strong note with a full practice Friday, which has him trending in the right direction for Sunday's AFC contest. Walker has three catches on as many targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns across four regular-season games.
More News
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: DNP with oblique injury•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Not involved in loss•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Makes long reception Monday•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Two catches, two touchdowns•
-
Ravens' Devontez Walker: Limited to special teams•