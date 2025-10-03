Walker (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Walker popped up on Wednesday's practice report as a DNP due to an oblique injury. Even with the questionable tag, he was able to end the week on a strong note with a full practice Friday, which has him trending in the right direction for Sunday's AFC contest. Walker has three catches on as many targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns across four regular-season games.