Walker made one catch on three targets for a 21-yard touchdown over nine regular-season games in 2024.

Walker was a healthy scratch until making his NFL debut Week 7 against Tampa Bay. The highlight of his campaign was a 21-yard touchdown reception against the Giants for his first NFL catch in Week 15. The vast majority of Walker's work came on special teams, as he logged 153 snaps with that unit as opposed to 55 on offense. There is room for Walker to move up in the wideout pecking order in Baltimore, and he'll look to grow as an offensive contributor next season.